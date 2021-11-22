I-20 traffic changes at state line in time for holiday travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re getting ready to hit the road for the holiday we’re told you can expect some of that old-fashioned traffic. Experts predict more than 2 million people to travel across the two-state this week. There are some new traffic changes for drivers who plan to cross the state line.

If you’ve been on I-20 in the last few days driving from South Carolina into Georgia you’ve seen the change. For the first time cars are driving on the new bridge.

On I-20 at the state line, things are changing.

“I think folks should be pleased with what they’ve seen...the work’s really ramped up,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT.

Collins says this is the first major traffic shift we will see. Cars driving west into Georgia are now on the new bridge. They’ve been building the new one right in between the old ones.

“That’s the challenge with this. We can’t detour 70,000 cars that come through here, so we have to maintain traffic throughout this time,” he said.

With no one using the old westbound bridge anymore, Collins says crews will get rid of it. He expects them to start next month with a piece-by-piece deconstruction. They have to do the same thing on the other side.

“We’re gonna continue to build some new, and when that’s ready and safe for traffic we’ll move you over on the eastbound, and vice versa,” said Collins.

When it’s all done it’ll be three lanes on each side. Collins says they still have more than a year to go. He expects work will wrap up in spring 2023.

We also asked him about lane closures over the holiday. There won’t be any in Georgia from Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. In South Carolina it’s from Wednesday at noon through Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.