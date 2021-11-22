Advertisement

Ga. lawmakers pass GOP-friendly congressional redistricting plan

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are giving final passage to a congressional redistricting plan that’s likely to increase by one the number of Republicans that the state sends to Congress.

The state House voted 96-68 on Monday to pass the plan, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Republicans would be favored in nine of Georgia’s 14 districts, up from the eight they hold now.

The plan makes suburban Atlanta’s 6th Congressional District much more Republican by drawing it northward into Forsyth, Cherokee and Dawson counties.

Democratic U.S. Rep Lucy McBath currently holds the 6th District seat in suburban parts of Atlanta.

Democratic lawyer Marc Elias tweeted Saturday that if the congressional plan is enacted “Georgia will be sued.”

Lawmakers have been focusing on redrawing congressional maps after finishing their work on Legislature redistricting.

They must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.

Georgia lawmakers on Nov. 3 began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
James Smith
Suspect arrested in Grovetown park damage, hit-and-run
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple...
Deputies looking for suspect in multiple robberies in Augusta
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Mary Rominger)
Lawmakers to reintroduce bill banning transwomen from playing women’s HS sports
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
Hundreds expected at funeral for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during...
Political roundup: Ga. redistricting targets Dem; S.C. takes pause
Georgia Capitol
Ga. lawmakers finish Legislature redistricting, turn to U.S. House