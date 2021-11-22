Five Georgia officers indicted in naked man’s death at festival

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury in Georgia has indicted five law enforcement officers in the 2019 death of a naked man who was pressed on the ground outside of a music festival.

Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said a grand jury issued the indictment Friday. News outlets report warrants for the officers’ arrests will be issued next week.

The five men face charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Matteucci said the indictments stem from an incident in September 2019 outside of Atlanta Motor Speedway as it hosted the Imagine Music Festival.

Authoriteis say Fernando Rodriguez died of asphyxiation after he was handcuffed and pressed to the ground.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.