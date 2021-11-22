Advertisement

Family carries on tradition with James Brown turkey giveaway

By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Carrying on a yearslong tradition, the family of late entertainer James Brown held their annual turkey giveaway Monday.

The drive-thru distribution was held in the parking lot at the James Brown Arena.

Hundreds of turkeys were given out to local families.

Golden Harvest Food Bank was also there to give out boxes of food to help complete those Thanksgiving meals.

