Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and mild morning temperatures near 50° will be possible. The cold front will clear the region by the afternoon with highs only expected to reach the mid 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Conditions behind the front will be slightly breezy as well with winds out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday morning. Lows early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills even lower. It will stay cold Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s!

An even colder blast of Canadian air looks likely for a majority of the CSRA Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Because of these cold temps we’ve a issued a FIRST ALERT for the possibility of a widespread hard freeze. This freeze will likely kill off any sensitive vegetation left across the region. Sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with highs near 60°.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued Tuesday night through Wednesday morning due to the threat of a widespread hard freeze. (WRDW)

The forecast for Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the low 30s with afternoon highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s. Another cold front looks to move through the region early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers. Keep it here for updates.

