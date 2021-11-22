Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring us very chilly air the next few days. Skies will be clearing tonight and temperatures will be dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s with a steady north-northwest tonight into early Tuesday between 5-10 mph.

Lows early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills even lower. It will stay cold Tuesday with highs only in the mid to low 50s! Sunny skies expected Tuesday. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

An even colder blast of Canadian air looks likely for a majority of the CSRA Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Watch will go into effect early Wednesday morning between Midnight and 9 AM. Because of these cold temps we’ve a issued a FIRST ALERT for the possibility of a widespread hard freeze. This freeze will likely kill off any sensitive vegetation left across the region. You don’t need to let your pipes drip, but protect any outdoor pets. Sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with highs near in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the east less than 10 mph.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued Tuesday night through Wednesday morning due to the threat of a widespread hard freeze. (WRDW)

Freeze Watch (WRDW)

The forecast for Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the low 30s with afternoon highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s. Another cold front looks to move through the region early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers. Keep it here for updates.

