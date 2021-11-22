Advertisement

Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site

The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site (Source: National Parks Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal agents in South Carolina are looking for someone who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes earlier this month at a historic site.

Investigators think the person was looking for artifacts at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, a park that was once the Charleston area plantation of a signer of the U.S. Constitution.

The National Park Service says rangers found the holes all over the park Nov. 13.

It’s illegal to dig without permission and to have a working metal detector at a national park site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
James Smith
Suspect arrested in Grovetown park damage, hit-and-run
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple...
Deputies looking for suspect in multiple robberies in Augusta
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Trucking
Kemp offers suggestions on addressing supply-chain woes
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Name released for man found dead in his Jackson home
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
2021 Georgia deer-hunting checklist: What you need to know
Georgia Capitol
Ga. lawmakers pass GOP-friendly congressional redistricting plan
Ogeechee River
Riverkeeper happy with Hancock County zoning changes