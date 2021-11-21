‘We wanted to give them another option’: Augusta area students participate in anti-violence initiative

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An anti-bullying and anti-violence initiative visited Augusta for the first time Saturday morning.

Kids in South Augusta participated in a program called “Shoot Film Not Guns.”

The free event taught students about filmmaking, and how art can be an alternative to violence.

Organizers tell us they hope more kids will be inspired to go into the film industry.

They believe events like this can have a positive impact in the community.

“We wanted to give them another option,” said Lyndon Burch, Founder of Shoot Film Not Guns. “Instead of being in the streets doing unsavory things, we wanted to bring them inside, introduce them to careers in the film industry.”

Organizers hope to come back to Augusta and offer a summer camp.

