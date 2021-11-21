Advertisement

Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities say.

Justine Gross was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police say a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump. Officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center after police say she fell inside an 11th floor trash disposal chute at her apartment building.(Source: Onward State, WJAC via CNN)

Police believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Surveillance recordings show the sophomore from New Jersey was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
RCSO investigating suspicious death in Augusta
Felycya Harris
Augusta man charged in 2020 murder of transgender woman
Hephzibah man dead after vehicle slams into semi on Peach Orchard Road
GDOT is asking that you stay alert this weekend when traveling via I-20 at the state line.
Major traffic shifts coming to I-20 westbound
Parker McFeely
Man charged with shooting into occupied truck in Hephzibah

Latest News

Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in Beijing
Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport’s main security...
Gunshot causes chaos at Atlanta airport on busy travel day
Police believe the 19-year-old's death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.
Body of missing Penn State student found at recycling center
Shoot Film Not Guns visits Augusta
Shoot Film Not Guns visits Augusta