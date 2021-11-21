RCSO looking for suspect connected to multiple robberies in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple robberies in the Augusta area.

The suspect is wanted for Robbery by Sudden Snatch incidents that both occurred on November 20, 2021 at 4:55 P.M. and 5:05 P.M. The incidents occurred at 1801 Kissingbower Road, Family Dollar, and 2549 Deans Bridge Road, Dollar General, respectively.

The individual appears to be the same suspect from at least two other Robbery incidents in the past week. The suspect is on video wearing the same hat and glasses at all 4 incident locations.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Joshua Anderson 706-821-1440, or On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.