Goodale Park closed; car suspected to have hit pavilion

Goodale Park closed; vehicle suspected to have hit pavilion(Unsplash)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones, Goodale Park is closed until further notice. The city’s department of public safety believes a car ran into the pavilion, and drove through the dog park.

“The damages are extensive and were caused by a vehicle intentionally,” said Mayor Jones. “Chief Kitchens has assigned criminal investigators to this incident and rest assured, we will have the suspect (s) in custody soon. They will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as possible.”

An hour after the city made the announcement on social media, the Grovetown Department of Public Safety posted to Facebook asking for people to be on the look out for silver truck, possibly a 2003-2006 model Toyota Tundra, with damage to it’s front end.

Please be on the lookout for a silver/gray in color truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra (2003-2006), with heavy damage to...

Posted by Grovetown Department of Public Safety on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Mayor Jones says this is the description for the car they believe caused all the damage.

If you have any information for police, you’re urged to call GDPS at (706)863-1212

