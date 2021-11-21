First Alert Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a chilly start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue this morning with more clouds moving in by lunch time. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds will be light and variable, generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front will be moving through the region early tomorrow morning with scattered showers and mild morning temperatures near 50°. The cold front will pass through our region by the afternoon and with dry air quickly building in behind it. Conditions behind the front will be slightly breezy as well with winds out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday behind our next cold front. (WRDW)

We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday morning. Lows early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills even lower. It will stay cold Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s!

An even colder blast of Canadian air looks likely for a majority of the CSRA Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with low in the mid to upper 20s. Because of these cold temps we’ve a issued a FIRST ALERT for the possibility of a widespread hard freeze. This freeze will likely kill off any sensitive vegetation left across the region. Sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with highs near 60°.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued Tuesday night through Wednesday morning due to the threat of a widespread hard freeze. (WRDW)

The forecast for Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the low 30s with afternoon highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s. Keep it here for updates.

