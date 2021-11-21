Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a cold start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill temperatures below freezing for the majority of the region. This afternoon highs were cool in the mid to lower 60s with sunny skies. Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s with light winds.

Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow morning with more clouds moving in by lunch time. Highs will be a warmer in the in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds will be variable, generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front will be moving through the region early Monday morning with scattered showers and mild morning temperatures in the low 50s. The cold front will clear the region by the afternoon and the dry air will quickly follow, winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday morning. Lows early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills even lower. It will stay cold Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s!

An even colder burst of air looks likely for a majority of the CSRA Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with low in the mid to upper 20s. Because of these cold temps we’ve a issued a FIRST ALERT for the possibility of a widespread hard freeze. This freeze will likely kill off any sensitive vegetation left across the region. Sunny skies and highs near 60 Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the low 30s and afternoons highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.