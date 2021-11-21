Almost two hundred collect vaccine incentive at Augusta clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, the City of Augusta held its second mass COVID vaccine clinic since doubling incentives.

It’s all part of the Vax Up Augusta! program to get more shots in arms.

You can now get $100 for each shot. It’s been about three weeks since incentives doubled. Some people who got the shot then are now eligible for shot No. 2.

Wilbert Martin dropped off some porta-potties at Augusta’s mass vaccination clinic at the Augusta Mall. He also dropped some off three weeks ago at James Brown Arena.

“We’re helping out with this event today also,” said Martin. “I dropped some for them too, everyone said thank you.”

At the clinic three weeks ago, the city gave $100 each to 270 people. Martin was one of them. He decided to get his first shot there.

Three weeks later, he’s back at another clinic... for more than his job.

“I want to get my second shot,” he said. “I encourage everybody to get their second shot.”

City leaders want people like him to get vaccinated. This is their second big clinic since incentives doubled.

“When we kicked off our first mass vaccination site at the James Brown Arena a few weeks ago, it was successful,” said Mayor Hardie Davis. “We see today it’s equally successful.”

The city says it gave close to 200 gift cards on Saturday.

In about three months, they’ve given out more than 2400 gift cards. They say the program has cost more than a quarter million dollars so far.

Mayor Davis thinks if they can put shots in arms, it’s worth it.

“If we can save lives and bend that arc towards health and wellness in the City of Augusta, we’re doing our part,” said Davis.

And for Martin, to get $200 in less than a month for getting the vaccine: “Oh that gonna feel real good,” he said.

The city has two mobile clinics coming up in about two weeks.

Thursday December 2 at Jamestown Community Center and Park, and Saturday December 4 at Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.