Advertisement

Major traffic shifts coming to I-20 westbound

GDOT is asking that you stay alert this weekend when traveling via I-20 at the state line.
GDOT is asking that you stay alert this weekend when traveling via I-20 at the state line.(GDOT)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to GDOT, drivers should expect new traffic shifts at the state line on I-20 westbound. In a release, the department says interstate traffic will shift to the new westbound roadway and bridge by Sunday morning.

Before that happens, crews will be out Saturday evening closing the far left-hand lane on the westbound side. This will allow them to move barriers to the other side of the newly paved road.

On-ramps from Martintown Road and the off-ramp at the Georgia Welcome Center will also be impacted for brief periods.

GDOT is asking that you stay alert, and as always, put the phone down.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hephzibah man dead after vehicle slams into semi on Peach Orchard Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigating shooting on Warren Street
Felycya Harris
Augusta man charged in 2020 murder of transgender woman
Defense attorney Kevin Gough speaks during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis...
Arbery suspect’s attorney likens pastors’ rally to ‘lynching’ of defendants
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Sports 11-19
Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home holds drive in movie night
Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home holds drive in movie night
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigating shooting on Warren Street
Augusta Museum of History holiday gingerbread village now open
Augusta Museum of History holiday gingerbread village now open