Major traffic shifts coming to I-20 westbound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to GDOT, drivers should expect new traffic shifts at the state line on I-20 westbound. In a release, the department says interstate traffic will shift to the new westbound roadway and bridge by Sunday morning.

Before that happens, crews will be out Saturday evening closing the far left-hand lane on the westbound side. This will allow them to move barriers to the other side of the newly paved road.

On-ramps from Martintown Road and the off-ramp at the Georgia Welcome Center will also be impacted for brief periods.

GDOT is asking that you stay alert, and as always, put the phone down.

