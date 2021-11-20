High School Football Scores, 11/19
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ringgold 7 Thomson 14
Johns Creek 45 Evans 14
Brooks County 61 Washington-Wilkes 28
Lincoln County 27 Irwin County 51
Warren County 32 Pelham 7
Westside 17 South Atlanta 22
Stephens County 24 Burke County 41
Emanuel County 10 Macon County 42
Columbia 14 Swainsboro 41
Westminster 14 Windsor Academy 42
John Hancock 0 Thomas Jefferson 28
Edmund Burke 21 Briarwood 20
Augusta Prep 7 Terrell Academy 37
Ridge Spring-Monetta 16 Lamar 36
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 33 Baptist Hill 6
Silver Bluff 56 Cheraw 14
Barnwell 42 Philip Simmons 27
