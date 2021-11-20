Advertisement

High School Football Scores, 11/19

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ringgold 7 Thomson 14

Johns Creek 45 Evans 14

Brooks County 61 Washington-Wilkes 28

Lincoln County 27 Irwin County 51

Warren County 32 Pelham 7

Westside 17 South Atlanta 22

Stephens County 24 Burke County 41

Emanuel County 10 Macon County 42

Columbia 14 Swainsboro 41

Westminster 14 Windsor Academy 42

John Hancock 0 Thomas Jefferson 28

Edmund Burke 21 Briarwood 20

Augusta Prep 7 Terrell Academy 37

Ridge Spring-Monetta 16 Lamar 36

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 33 Baptist Hill 6

Silver Bluff 56 Cheraw 14

Barnwell 42 Philip Simmons 27

