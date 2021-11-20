Advertisement

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home holds drive in movie night

Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home holds drive in movie night
Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home holds drive in movie night(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive in movie was held at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home in Augusta Friday night.

Students from Augusta University created box cars for people attending the event to make them feel like they were sitting in a real car.

Organizers say it helps them go back in time to the days when they went to the drive ins with loved ones and helps them get out to do something fun.

MORE: | Local small business helping with holiday hosting hassles

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities with multiple agencies were on the scene of a chemical spill that tainted Rocky...
Augusta spill fouls air, soil and water: What we know
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigating shooting on Warren Street
Hephzibah man dead after vehicle slams into semi on Peach Orchard Road
Defense attorney Kevin Gough speaks during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis...
Arbery suspect’s attorney likens pastors’ rally to ‘lynching’ of defendants
Federal jury convicts Evans man in ‘horrific’ child sex trafficking case

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigating shooting on Warren Street
Augusta Museum of History holiday gingerbread village now open
Augusta Museum of History holiday gingerbread village now open
Augusta Museum of History gingerbread village
Augusta Museum of History displaying annual gingerbread village
With water temperatures dropping, fish are on the move and hungry.
Fall is a great time to go fishing in the CSRA