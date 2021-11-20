Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home holds drive in movie night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive in movie was held at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home in Augusta Friday night.

Students from Augusta University created box cars for people attending the event to make them feel like they were sitting in a real car.

Organizers say it helps them go back in time to the days when they went to the drive ins with loved ones and helps them get out to do something fun.

