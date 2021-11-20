Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a cold start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill temperatures below freezing for the majority of the region. A dry outlook this afternoon with cool highs in the low 60s. Sunshine expected most of the day with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

More clouds are expected by Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will continue to increase during the day Sunday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be a little warmer in the in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be variable, generally less than 10 mph.

Rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with another front moving through the region. Morning lows Monday will stay near 50 and afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday morning. Lows early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills even lower. It will stay cold Tuesday with highs only in the mid to low 50s!

We are looking at some frigid mornings behind our next cold front. (WRDW)

We have a issued a FIRST ALERT for our first significant cold blast of the season late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A widespread hard freeze will be possible Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20s for several hours. This freeze will likely kill off any sensitive vegetation left across the region. Sunny skies and highs near 60 Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoons highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

