Augusta Museum of History displaying annual gingerbread village

Augusta Museum of History gingerbread village
Augusta Museum of History gingerbread village(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Augusta History Museum. The museum is now displaying their annual gingerbread village, as part of their holiday programming.

The intricate gingerbread houses are constructed by local artists and bakers. They represent historic land marks and structures of five counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Visitors are invited to bid on the gingerbread houses via silent auction and to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. All proceeds benefit educational programs and future exhibits at the museum.

“All the proceeds from this silent auction go to fund exhibits, and programs, and our preservation efforts here at the museum,” said Nancy Glaser, Executive Director, Augusta Museum of History.

This year’s participants and historic landmarks include:

  • Brandi Tucker - Usry House
  • Dolce Darlin’ - The Pink House
  • Helms College & Edgar’s Bakehouse - Appling Courthouse
  • Ingrid Warden - Olive Road Bridge
  • Kelsie Mellott - Hey Honey! Cakery - Old University Hospital
  • Lauren Virgo - Chapel at Rose Hill
  • Monica Kibicz - For the Love of Frosting - Rosemary Hall
The display is free to the public and you can check them out during normal museum hours until November 28. Museum admission is required to tour the other exhibits.

For more information on the gingerbread village and other upcoming events, visit the Augusta Museum of History website and Facebook page.

