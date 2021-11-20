Augusta Museum of History displaying annual gingerbread village

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Augusta History Museum. The museum is now displaying their annual gingerbread village, as part of their holiday programming.

The intricate gingerbread houses are constructed by local artists and bakers. They represent historic land marks and structures of five counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Visitors are invited to bid on the gingerbread houses via silent auction and to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. All proceeds benefit educational programs and future exhibits at the museum.

“All the proceeds from this silent auction go to fund exhibits, and programs, and our preservation efforts here at the museum,” said Nancy Glaser, Executive Director, Augusta Museum of History.

This year’s participants and historic landmarks include:

Brandi Tucker - Usry House

Dolce Darlin’ - The Pink House

Helms College & Edgar’s Bakehouse - Appling Courthouse

Ingrid Warden - Olive Road Bridge

Kelsie Mellott - Hey Honey! Cakery - Old University Hospital

Lauren Virgo - Chapel at Rose Hill

Monica Kibicz - For the Love of Frosting - Rosemary Hall

The display is free to the public and you can check them out during normal museum hours until November 28. Museum admission is required to tour the other exhibits.

For more information on the gingerbread village and other upcoming events, visit the Augusta Museum of History website and Facebook page.

