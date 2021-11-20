Advertisement

Airport: No active shooter at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport; police still investigating

An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a firearm was accidentally discharged at the airport Saturday.(Courtesy Erika Zeidler via CNN Newsource)
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) — There is no active shooter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to a tweet from the airport Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., multiple people took to social media saying there was a possible shooter inside the airport.

At 2:10 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department released the following information to CBS46:

“It appears there was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint at HJI Airport. No injuries have been reported and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further updates to provide, at this time.”

At 2:28 p.m., the airport sent a follow-up tweet on the situation, once again confirming an accidental discharge of a weapon at a security screening area

