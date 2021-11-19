XPR Fan Fest: Big stars, big crowds expected at Olmstead Stadium this spring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The party is just getting started in Augusta. Grammy award winners Pitbull and Nelly are now joining the concert lineup for this spring. They’ll be here the week of the Masters performing with country music stars Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw.

It’s all part of the XPR Fan Fest at Lake Olmstead Stadium. And it’s just the first step in bringing bigger stars and bigger crowds to our city.

There’s really no limit as to what can happen at Lake Olmstead Stadium once the construction is finished. Right now movie filming is going on for The Hill but once they’re done that’s when we’ll start to see big changes. Organizers say the hope is to make Augusta more attractive for these artists.

Lake Olmstead hasn’t seen action in years. But back in September, we showed you the new plans for the ballpark’s makeover.

“We’re excited. We’re really excited about the program and excited the city of Augusta and we’re really excited about Lake Olmstead Stadium,” said Michael Perry, Managing Partner of C4 Live.

Just in case you forgot – the plan is to turn the stadium into an event space with a massive stage, luxury seating and much more.

“We just saw the whole show from simply looking at this vacant field,” he said.

The vacant field will soon hold thousands of people as Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton headline the XPR Fan Fest during Masters week. Now an unlikely duo is joining the two country stars.

“To be able to announce Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw and have them paired up with Nelly and Pit is huge,” said Perry.

Pitbull and Nelly are just two more stars that will take the stage with the goal of making a fun experience for everyone and bringing in bigger crowds.

“For us, it’s about creating year-round programming that every part of the community can embrace over the course of a year,” he said.

C4 Live is the managing partner for the event – their idea is to get Augusta on the entertainment map.

“We think it will start to change the complexion of how artists view Augusta,” said Perry. “It’s really been an amazing thing for the city, economically, jobs, but also from creating an entertainment opportunity for great artists to come and play.”

There are still more artists that are yet to be named coming to the Fan Fest during Masters week. Those names will be announced in early December.

