Volunteers provide early Thanksgiving for local families at ‘The Feast Before the Feast’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is a week away but it looked like the real thing Thursday night in a couple of places. We spoke with volunteers who helped provide meals for local families at “The Feast Before the Feast.”

And what a spread. They had beans, greens, potatoes — food that would stick to your ribs. People got an early Thanksgiving dinner at two different locations Thursday evening. We visited the McBean Community Center where volunteers served free food for everyone.

In a season of multiple shortages volunteers from Hephzibah came together to serve their neighbors a week before Thanksgiving.

“We got plenty of food, plenty of deserts,” said Lakyndra Parker, volunteer, dance coach.

A menu fit for an early celebration.

“We have turkey, ham, mac and cheese, barbecue chicken, green beans, dressing, potato salad, cakes, pies,” she said.

Volunteers served more than 100 people.

“We fixed a lot of plates,” she said.

One volunteer was there with her daughter and some other kids. She says this is a positive thing to show young people what it’s like to give back.

“The parents are allowing them to come out and experience this. It’s a great experience for them and hopefully, they can continue this like when they get older,” said Parker.

The feast was a refuge for folks who work late and don’t have time to cook. Or for someone who just needed a home-cooked meal.

“I know from experience everything works out not on our time but on God’s time. He always comes through I know even tonight someone might have not had money to buy dinner and it’s prepared for you,” she said.

Thursday’s feast was at the McBean Community Center and there was a second location at McDuffie Woods Community Center. All of it was made possible by the Braswell- Manigault Foundation, a local non-profit.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.