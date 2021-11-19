Several COVID vaccination clinics scheduled in coming days across region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta will host its second COVID-19 drive-thru mass vaccination clinic at the Augusta Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Richmond County residents who receive their first or second shot qualify for the city’s $100 incentive.

Additionally, vaccinations at this event will only be provided to individuals ages 12 and older.

As part of the vaccination event, the city has partnered with the Golden Harvest Food Bank to distribute free food boxes on site to Richmond County residents.

Individuals do not have to receive a vaccination to receive a food box.

Here’s a look at other clinics planned in Augusta and elsewhere in coming days:

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Georgia Highway 56, Swainsboro; walks-ins are welcome.

Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jamestown Community Center and Park, 3647 Karleen Road, Augusta.

Dec. 4, noon to 4 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center, 1014 11th Ave., Augusta.

Tuesdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 176 North Peachtree St., Lincolnton; walk-ins are welcome; for additional information/questions, call 706-359-3154.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.