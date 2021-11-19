Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

Richmond County School System

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 29,167-student Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Nov. 19.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by school:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hains, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Meadowbrook, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 8 positive students, 66 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Richmond Hill, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Langford, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Davidson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The 28,570-student Columbia County School System also released its figures for the week ending Nov. 19:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Martinez, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 1 positive student, 1 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees

South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 1 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

0 positive employees

