Numbers tell the story of jobs rebound in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After dismally high unemployment rates in the depth of the pandemic, things are looking up for the job market in Georgia and South Carolina, with both states reporting positive numbers this week.

In fact, Georgia reported its unemployment rate fell to an a record low of 3.1%. The October statistic is a low point not just for the pandemic but for all of state history.

Meanwhile, South Carolina on Friday reported unemployment fell to 3.9% in the month, even as the national jobless rate was 4.6%.

“South Carolina’s employment situation continues its strong recovery,” said state Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

The Palmetto State added 4,156 jobs in October compared to September.

“In fact, there are 14,000 more people working today than prior to the pandemic in February 2020. That means that employment in South Carolina has grown 0.6% between February 2020 and October 2021,” Ellzey said. Nationally, employment has actually declined 3% over the same period, Ellzey added.

The seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2.31 million in October. That’s an increase of 4,156 people over the September estimate and an increase of 7,218 people over the October 2020 estimate.

Unemployment estimates decreased to 94,322 people in South Carolina. That is a significant decrease of 4,738 people from the September 2021 estimate and a significant decrease of 36,535 over the October 2020 estimate.

From October 2020 to October 2021, South Carolina’s economy has picked up 65,500 seasonally adjusted, nonfarm jobs.

Strong growth was reported in trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; manufacturing; education and health services; construction; other services; government; professional and business services; and information. There was a decline in the financial activities industry.

In Georgia, unemployment has fallen for the 18th month in a row. The drop to 3.1% is a big change from 5.9% in October 2020.

“Georgia’s economy continues to outpace the rest of the nation with strong job growth, an all-time low unemployment rate, and the fewest unemployed Georgians in 20 years,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia employers with over 1,000 job postings in October included Amazon with 3,500. At least some of those jobs were in Appling, where the online retail giant just opened a new fulfillment center that employs hundreds.

Industries with over 10,000 job postings in Georgia included health care with 26,000, retail trade with 21,000, accommodation and food services with 13,000, finance and insurance with 12,000, manufacturing with 12,000, professional with scientific and technical services with 11,000, and transportation and warehousing with 10,000.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.