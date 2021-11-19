Nuclear regulators confirm violations in Plant Vogtle construction

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Nuclear power regulators have affirmed their plan to give greater scrutiny to the two nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle.

An earlier special inspection by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission at Georgia Power Co.’s Plant Vogtle found electrical cables were not properly separated. The separation of the cables is meant to keep a problem from impeding safety equipment.

NRC Regional Administrator Laura Dudes wrote Wednesday that the commission will conduct another inspection to make sure the causes and the extent of the problems are understood and to make sure corrective actions keep the problem from happening again.

The commission is declining a request to downgrade its findings by Southern Nuclear Co., the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. that’s in charge of building the reactors. Southern Nuclear could still appeal.

Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft says the company is working with regulators and “fully recognizes” the importance of the problems identified, and the company says it has already taken steps to solve the problems.

Units 3 and 4 at the plant have been under construction in recent years at the plant near Waynesboro. Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades.

Although there have been delays, the construction on Units 3 and 4 is at least 94% complete, according to Georgia Power. Some of the delays and extra costs of construction have been due to the pandemic, according to the company.

Unit 3 is expected to be online by the third quarter of 2022, with Unit 4 online by the second quarter of 2023.

In October, the Georgia Public Service Commission was told the construction of Units 3 and 4 would cost a total of $9.2 billion. As of Monday, that had increased to $9.5 billion, according to Georgia Power executive David L. McKinney.

So far, the cumulative costs have been $7.9 billion, McKinney told the state regulators on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.