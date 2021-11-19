Advertisement

Man charged with shooting into occupied truck in Hephzibah

Parker McFeely
Parker McFeely(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing charges for firing a shot gun at an occupied truck in Hephzibah on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited but arrest warrants allege 30-year-old Parker McFeely fired three times at a victim who was sitting in a 2005 Chevy Silverado 1500 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The incident reportedly happened on the 2000 block of Louisa Road, located just off Peach Orchard Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports they recovered a Remington 870 shotgun at the scene. It’s believed to be the weapon McFeely used in the alleged assault.

It’s unclear if the victim was injured.

In 2018, McFeely was convicted of a felony drug charge, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

He was detained on Thursday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a crime, first degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault, according to arrest records.

