Local small business helping with holiday hosting hassles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s getting to be the most wonderful time of the year. But when it comes to hosting – the holidays can be stressful. We spoke to someone that can help you take your hosting skills to the next level.

“Hostess with the mostess let me think,” said Beth Crandell.

Being the host with the most – one of the stressful specialties of the holidays. Crandell is the owner of Southern Grace Market, a small business helping with any holiday hosting hassles.

“Sometimes people will say oh this is too pretty to eat and I’ll be like oh well you’ve got to eat it,” she said.

Her workshops teach you the art of charcuterie that will even impress your in-laws. The top tips start with placing your staples – one hard cheese, one soft, and one spreadable, then add your meats and something sweet.

“Presentation is important and also the taste,” she said.

But Beth says it’s more about the feeling.

“That’s like the biggest thing having fun, getting together, celebrating each other and life,” said Crandell.

She started her business when her daughter was young.

“She was born with a bunch of heart diseases and so we were doing like a fundraiser for her and so I made wreaths for it to raise money and then people wanted me to still make them,” she said.

She expanded from wreaths to signs to charcuterie workshops. And it wouldn’t be possible without the help of her husband’s hobby of wood cutting – he makes all the boards and signs.

“Ella Grace oh yeah Southern Grace,” she said.

So don’t feel pressured into making a salami rose because Beth says being great is all about the warm welcoming environment you create.

