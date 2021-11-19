Four new actors join Dennis Quaid in ‘The Hill’ filming now in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More stars are landing in Augusta. Thursday we learned four more actors will join Dennis Quaid in the cast of The Hill which is filming now right here in Augusta.

You may know Scott Glenn from the Bourne Ultimatum and the Silence of the Lambs, Colin Ford from Captain Marvel and We Bought a Zoo, country music singer Randy Houser, and Joelle Carter from The Big Ugly.

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Carter. She’s also an Augusta State alum where she was on the swim team.

‘The Hill’ is an inspirational sports drama telling the incredible true story of Rickey Hill, a kid who overcame his physical disability to play professional baseball. Given the complexities Rickey faced in his relationship with his father, his is a story about more than just athletics. It’s also a story about family, and what one young man can do to follow his dream.

Filming is expected to wrap near the end of the year.

