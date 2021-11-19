Fall is a great time to go fishing in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This is a great time of year to go fishing. The lakes aren’t as busy this time of year as jet skiers have gone south for the winter and other anglers are sitting in a deer stand. As water temperatures cool in the fall, fish start to feed more aggressively in preparation for the harsh winter months. Fish are agressive this time of year and a lot of different lures can get fish in the boat. My favorite bait is something that mimics a small baitfish. You can fish it quick and get a reaction bite.

The main thing to pay attention to this time of year -- pressure changes. Try to fish days before fronts when barometric pressure is dropping and temperatures are warmer. Fish and wildlife have evolved to be sensitive to changes in barometric pressure which helps them know when changes are on the way. When fish sense pressure dropping, they usually feed more aggressively in anticipation of cooler weather behind the front. Once a cold front has moved through, temperatures drop and pressure begins to rise, which can make fishing tough.

If there is a big temperature drop after a cold front, it can take fish a few days to acclimate to the cooler water temperatures making them more lethargic. Post frontal days usually have abundant sunshine, which makes fish hold tight to cover or retreat to deeper water. Fish do this on sunny days because they lack eyelids and have no protection from UV light penetrating the water. Cloudy days are usually best for fishing.

If you’re heading out on the water this fall and winter make sure to have your fishing license and don’t forget the life jackets. Also pick up any trash or old fishing line you see to keep our area beautiful and wildlife safe. Fall colors are peaking around the are making a worth the fishing trip just to take in the scenery and enjoy the sounds of nature.

