Advertisement

Deputies respond to shooting at Augusta hotel

This was the scene on Oct. 1, 2021, outside the Country Hearth Inn, site of a shooting earlier...
This was the scene on Oct. 1, 2021, outside the Country Hearth Inn, site of a shooting earlier in the morning.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Friday morning to a report of a shooting at an Augusta hotel.

Richmond County dispatchers confirmed receiving a report of a shooting just before 6:05 a.m. at Country Hearth Inn and Suites.

The hotel is at 2182 Gordon Highway.

There are no details on whether anyone was injured. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says it has not been called to the scene.

We’ve reached out for more information from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s not the first problem at the hotel:

  • A man was shot there on Oct. 1, according to earlier reports from News 12. That shooting happened at 9:53 a.m. and a man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
  • And on June 19, a kidnapping happened at the hotel. Robert Lee Kyler was suspected of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman, Destiny Ard, at gunpoint at the Country Hearth Inn.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities with multiple agencies were on the scene of a chemical spill that tainted Rocky...
Augusta spill fouls air, soil and water: What we know
Federal jury convicts Evans man in ‘horrific’ child sex trafficking case
Strong smelling substance kills fish in Augusta creek
Crews investigate unknown substance in Augusta creek, riverkeeper urges neighbors to ‘stay away’
Hazardous materials crews use a boom to contain an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek...
Neighbors warned as crews work to contain strong-smelling substance in Augusta creek
Judge Timothy Walmsley
See the latest testimony in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

Latest News

Feast before the feast
Volunteers provide early Thanksgiving at ‘Feast Before the Feast’
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Nuclear regulators confirm violations in Plant Vogtle construction
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 19
Feast Before the Feast
Volunteers provide early Thanksgiving at ‘Feast Before the Feast’