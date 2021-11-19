Deputies respond to shooting at Augusta hotel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Friday morning to a report of a shooting at an Augusta hotel.

Richmond County dispatchers confirmed receiving a report of a shooting just before 6:05 a.m. at Country Hearth Inn and Suites.

The hotel is at 2182 Gordon Highway.

There are no details on whether anyone was injured. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says it has not been called to the scene.

We’ve reached out for more information from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s not the first problem at the hotel:

A man was shot there on Oct. 1 , according to earlier reports from News 12. That shooting happened at 9:53 a.m. and a man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

And on June 19, a kidnapping happened at the hotel. Robert Lee Kyler was suspected of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman, Destiny Ard, at gunpoint at the Country Hearth Inn.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.