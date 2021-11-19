Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Frost Advisory early Saturday. Dry weekend, but rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and cold temperatures this evening into tonight. Grab the jacket if you’re heading out this evening. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s after sunset. A Frost Advisory will go into effect for central and eastern counties in the CSRA from 3-8 AM Saturday morning. Low temperatures late tonight into early Saturday will drop to the mid and low 30s. Protect your outdoor pets and sensitive plants.

Lows in the 30s early Saturday. Protect your plants and pets!
Lows in the 30s early Saturday. Protect your plants and pets!(WRDW)

Staying dry Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine expected most of the day with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

More clouds are expected Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will continue to increase during the day Sunday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be a little warmer in the in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be variable generally less than 10 mph.

Rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with another front moving through the region. Morning lows Monday will stay near 50 and afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday morning. Lows early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills even lower. It will stay cold Tuesday with highs only in the mid to low 50s!

We have a issued a FIRST ALERT for our first significant cold blast of the season late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 20s for several hours. This freeze will likely kill off any sensitive vegetation left across the region. Sunny skies and highs near 60 Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoons highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

