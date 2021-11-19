1 dead after vehicle slams into semi on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a traffic accident Friday afternoon on Peach Orchard Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the crash was reported around 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of the thoroughfare. That’s near Byrd Road south of Tobacco Road.

A vehicle traveling north in the right through lane slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer that had slowed down for the railroad tracks.

The driver of the vehicle died on the scene and was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m.

Bowen has not released the victim’s name pending identification and notification of next of kin.

