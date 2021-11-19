Charge alleges ex-Evans High School band director sent explicit messages to student

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former band director at Evans High School was charged over the weekend for allegedly sending sexually explicit images to a student back in 2020.

An incident report alleges the parents of an 18-year-old student discovered in April 2020 that Anthony Alberti, 27, had been sending illicit photos to their daughter.

According to the Columbia County School District, Alberti resigned from Evans High School that month. He had worked there for three and a half years.

Alberti was indicted by a grand jury in September, according to court records. He was arrested last Saturday on a grand jury warrant. He was able to bond out of jail the same day.

