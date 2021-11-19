Advertisement

Charge alleges ex-Evans High School band director sent explicit messages to student

Anthony Alberti
Anthony Alberti(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former band director at Evans High School was charged over the weekend for allegedly sending sexually explicit images to a student back in 2020.

An incident report alleges the parents of an 18-year-old student discovered in April 2020 that Anthony Alberti, 27, had been sending illicit photos to their daughter.

MORE | Federal jury convicts Evans man in ‘horrific’ child sex trafficking case

According to the Columbia County School District, Alberti resigned from Evans High School that month. He had worked there for three and a half years.

Alberti was indicted by a grand jury in September, according to court records. He was arrested last Saturday on a grand jury warrant. He was able to bond out of jail the same day.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities with multiple agencies were on the scene of a chemical spill that tainted Rocky...
Augusta spill fouls air, soil and water: What we know
Federal jury convicts Evans man in ‘horrific’ child sex trafficking case
This was the scene on Oct. 1, 2021, outside the Country Hearth Inn, site of a shooting earlier...
Deputies respond to shooting at Augusta hotel
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in police chase of man who shot himself, was struck by car
Strong smelling substance kills fish in Augusta creek
Crews investigate unknown substance in Augusta creek, riverkeeper urges neighbors to ‘stay away’

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
South Carolina grand jury indicts Murdaugh on 27 counts
Rocky Creek cleanup
Investigators work to confirm source of Rocky Creek chemical spill
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial...
Arbery defendant tried to make plea deal, family attorney says
Dakota Shaman Sutton
Suspect arrested in death of 74-year-old man in Emanuel County