Break in natural gas line closes Shortcut Road in Edgefield County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A portion of Shortcut Road was closed Friday afternoon due to a break in a natural gas line.

A stretch of the road was closed between Fox Creek High School and Edgefield Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The break was reported a few minutes after 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported but gas was leaking after the line was apparently hit by some work equipment just inside Edgefield County in the Murphy Village area.

