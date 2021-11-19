Advertisement

Break in natural gas line closes Shortcut Road in Edgefield County

By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A portion of Shortcut Road was closed Friday afternoon due to a break in a natural gas line.

A stretch of the road was closed between Fox Creek High School and Edgefield Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The break was reported a few minutes after 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported but gas was leaking after the line was apparently hit by some work equipment just inside Edgefield County in the Murphy Village area.

