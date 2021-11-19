Advertisement

Biden to pardon turkeys at White House in Thanksgiving tradition

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The luckiest turkeys this Thanksgiving are “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly.”

Maybe that’s just as well, as peanut butter and jelly are unlikely to show up on many holiday menus.

These two gobblers have been selected by the National Turkey Foundation to be officially pardoned Friday by President Joe Biden.

Instead of ending up on a serving platter, they’ll get to live out their natural turkey lives doing all their turkey things.

Presidential pardons of turkeys are rumored to go back to President Abraham Lincoln when his son asked him to spare a turkey.

The National Turkey Foundation started supplying turkeys to first families in 1947, but presidents ate them until 1963.

That’s when President John F. Kennedy issued the first official pardon.

It didn’t become a regular, annual event until President George H.W. Bush embraced the tradition in 1989.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities with multiple agencies were on the scene of a chemical spill that tainted Rocky...
Augusta spill fouls air, soil and water: What we know
Federal jury convicts Evans man in ‘horrific’ child sex trafficking case
This was the scene on Oct. 1, 2021, outside the Country Hearth Inn, site of a shooting earlier...
Deputies respond to shooting at Augusta hotel
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in police chase of man who shot himself, was struck by car
Strong smelling substance kills fish in Augusta creek
Crews investigate unknown substance in Augusta creek, riverkeeper urges neighbors to ‘stay away’

Latest News

A Trump appointee, Louis DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as...
Biden to replace 2 DeJoy allies on US Postal board
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is ordering a federal panel tasked with naming geographic...
Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury returns for 4th day of deliberations
Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern...
DoorDash’s technological know-how offers help to food banks
Alex Murdaugh
S.C. grand jury indicts Murdaugh on 27 counts