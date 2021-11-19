Advertisement

Autopsy complete for body found in Jackson home

The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy of a man’s body found tied up and decomposing in a Jackson home has been completed but authorities are still working to find out who he is.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports the autopsy was completed on Thursday. They have a “presumptive” identification that they’re working to confirm.

Some family members have been notified, the coroner’s office says, but the identification is not ready to be released yet.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

The body was discovered on Sunday just after 5 p.m. when the Jackson Police Department responded to a well-being check at a home in the 100 block of Third Street.

A foul-smelling odor was emitting from the residence that appeared to be ransacked. The body was discovered in the home’s living room behind a small door covered by a couch.

Jackson Police Chief Kevin Lilies said this wasn’t the first time the department responded to the home.

An incident report states the department responded to a well-being check on Oct. 20 after the home’s resident hadn’t been seen or heard from for several days.

Police arrived at a scene that almost mirrors what they responded to Sunday night.

The home’s side door was blocked by a chair. Inside the home, officers observed all the rooms, drawers had been pulled out of the dressers and cupboards.

Authorities did not observe any sign of struggle or any items of alarm, but they did not locate the home’s resident there.

The suspicious death is still being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. No suspects have been announced yet.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761.

