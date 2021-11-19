Augusta man charged in 2020 murder of transgender woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve charged an Augusta man for the murder of a woman in Meadowbrook Park last year.

On Oct. 3, 2020, 33-year-old Felycya Harris, of Augusta was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Meadowlark Drive in southwest Augusta, between Deans Bridge and Windsor Spring roads.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office arrested 30-year-old Jerrome Tyvone Miller, subsequently charging him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, in reference to Harris’ death.

Friends of Harris previously told News 12 the world lost a great decorator -- dancer-- a sweet soul-- who liked to connect with people on Facebook Live.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are roughly 1 million transgender adults in the United State. A survey by the Virginia Department of Public Health found 55 percent of transgender people interviewed reported being victims of violence or crime.

The case is still being actively investigated and no further details are being released at this time, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports.

