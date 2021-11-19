Arbery defendant tried to make plea deal, family attorney says

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Lawyers for one of the defendants in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have asked prosecutors for a plea deal, Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt told CBS News.

Merritt said the prosecution “turned it down — flat out.”

The request came from attorneys for William “Roddie” Bryan — the man who admitted to pursuing and boxing in Arbery with his vehicle and filmed the fatal shooting in Brunswick, Georgia last year, Merritt said.

LIVE FROM THE COURTROOM: CHARGING CONFERENCE FRIDAY AHEAD OF CLOSING ARGUMENTS:

Merritt told CBS News he believes the request means Bryan is “concerned about the strength of the state’s case.”

The revelation on Friday came a day after defense lawyers rested their cases after calling a total of seven witnesses.

The people who testified in the men’s defense included the man who fatally shot Arbery, Travis McMichael. Six neighbors testified about their concerns regarding crime in the neighborhood. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.

McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after he ran past their home from the house under construction. A neighbor, Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video. All of the defendants are white.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery — who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro — was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street.

Arbery’s killing deepened a national outcry over racial injustice after the video of his death leaked online.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Tuesday.

