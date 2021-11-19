400 local high school students participate in trade skills challenge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of local high school students competed at the Georgia Carolina Fair Grounds Thursday at the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - East Georgia Skills Challenge. But it wasn’t your typical sporting event or spelling bee. It was a battle of trade skills.

Students from our area were put to the test in areas like welding, electrical, and carpentry. This event is one of seven across the state meant to get students interested in the fields. Local businesses played as judges for their work, but they’re hoping a bigger prize than a trophy will be a lifelong career.

“Our industry right now is seeing four people leave, and only one person entering it. We have a lot of retirement, a lot aging out of our industry. So we have to get more people in our industry, particularly in the skilled trades,” said Mike Dunham, AGC Georgia CEO.

“It’s time for us to really step up and make a difference, and get these kids energized in our industry. It’s up to us to make that happen,” added Scott Clark, President and CEO of RW Allen.

Winners of the regional event will participate in the state Skills USA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.

