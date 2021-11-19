Advertisement

400 local high school students participate in trade skills challenge

By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of local high school students competed at the Georgia Carolina Fair Grounds Thursday at the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - East Georgia Skills Challenge. But it wasn’t your typical sporting event or spelling bee. It was a battle of trade skills.

Students from our area were put to the test in areas like welding, electrical, and carpentry. This event is one of seven across the state meant to get students interested in the fields. Local businesses played as judges for their work, but they’re hoping a bigger prize than a trophy will be a lifelong career.

MORE: | S.C. Workforce scholarship initiative brings opportunity for Aiken Tech students

“Our industry right now is seeing four people leave, and only one person entering it. We have a lot of retirement, a lot aging out of our industry. So we have to get more people in our industry, particularly in the skilled trades,” said Mike Dunham, AGC Georgia CEO.

“It’s time for us to really step up and make a difference, and get these kids energized in our industry. It’s up to us to make that happen,” added Scott Clark, President and CEO of RW Allen.

Winners of the regional event will participate in the state Skills USA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.

MORE: | Job growth coming to river region bringing boost to local economy

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous materials crews use a boom to contain an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek...
Neighbors warned as crews work to contain strong-smelling substance in Augusta creek
Man hit by car, shoots self during foot chase with deputies
Authorities with multiple agencies were on the scene of a chemical spill that tainted Rocky...
Augusta spill fouls air, soil and water: What we know
The front yard of a Jackson, S.C., home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body...
Police chief reflects on man found tied up, dead in ransacked home
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home

Latest News

The Hill cast
Four new actors join Dennis Quaid in ‘The Hill’ filming now in Augusta
trade skills challenge
Local students put construction skills to test
Workforce scholarship initiative: New scholarships for students at Aiken Tech - clipped version
Workforce scholarship initiative: New scholarships for students at Aiken Tech
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Details emerge in police chase where victim who shot himself, struck by car