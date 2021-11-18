Advertisement

Weather Blog: 2021 Partial Lunar Eclipse

Best time for viewing in the CSRA is between 3:30 - 4:30 AM Friday morning.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special astronomical event happening early Friday morning. A partial lunar eclipse will last for 6 hours. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon all align perfectly to allow the Earth to cast a shadow on the Moon.

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the CSRA early Friday morning.
A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the CSRA early Friday morning.(WRDW)

There are two parts to the shadow Earth creates. The outer part of the shadow is called the penumbra and starts to move over the Moon first. When the Moon passes through the penumbra it will look like the moon is starting to get slightly darker. The center of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra, is the second part of Earth’s shadow. When the umbra is cast over the Moon it gives it a reddish glow. This is the ideal time to see the partial lunar eclipse. The Moon will not completely pass through the umbra, which is why this is a “partial” lunar eclipse, but it will be nearly 97% covered by the umbra at the peak and still worth checking out!

The eclipse will take place between 1 AM - 7 AM Friday. The best viewing of the eclipse for the CSRA will be between 3:30 AM - 4:30 AM. As Earth’s umbra is cast over the Moon, you can expect to see an orange/reddish glow from the surface of the Moon. The peak time when the Moon is covered by the umbra is 4:02 AM for the Augusta/Aiken area.

This year’s eclipse will be best early November 19 for the entire North American continent – and it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 500 years. The duration of the eclipse will be six hours in total. The previous partial lunar eclipse that lasted las long happened on February 18, 1440. The next time Earth will see a partial lunar eclipse as lengthy as this month’s will be on February 8, 2669.

Best viewing of the partial lunar eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am for the CSRA.
Best viewing of the partial lunar eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am for the CSRA.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Hazardous materials crews use a boom to contain an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek...
Neighbors warned as crews work to contain strong-smelling substance in Augusta creek
Man hit by car, shoots self during foot chase with deputies
The front yard of a Jackson, S.C., home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body...
Police chief reflects on man found tied up, dead in ransacked home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ 7th grader gives fall morning forecast
7th-grader gets to give morning forecast on News 12
Northern Lights
After another geomagnetic storm hits Earth, we break down the Northern Lights
James Webb Telescope
Powerful James Webb Space Telescope is getting closer to launch
Warm Up
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong