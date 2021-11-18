Crews investigate unknown substance in Augusta creek, riverkeeper urges neighbors to ‘stay away’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A warning for people living near Rocky Creek to stay indoors as crews continue to investigate a strong smell in the water there.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says whatever chemical that spilled into the creek may have been caused by someone trying to get rid of some waste. She says it’s an important reminder that drainage systems connect with our waterways.

“There’s a pretty heavy smell and that could be hazardous. Just stay away,” said Tony Bonitatibus, Savannah Riverkeeper.

A smell strong enough to bring out the riverkeeper. They describe the substance as a chemical that has interacted with the waterway and killed fish along the creek.

“Whenever you have an event like this that takes out fish and affects the ecosystem it will take it a bit to get back to normal,” she said.

The spill will not affect the groundwater but if you intend to dump any type of chemicals or runoff from washing off equipment be aware of where you let it spill. The Savannah Riverkeeper says she hopes this is a learning lesson for everyone about how to dispose of waste the proper way.

“Hopefully this is a big education piece please understand that those storm drains and those weird ditches in your neighborhoods leads directly to the creek behind your place and likely all neighborhoods down the stream so please depose of your equipment and your runoff properly so that you don’t have this type of event happen,” she said.

The smell isn’t going away anytime soon.

“So the next steps is number one thing to get as much free product out of the way trying to absorb it. The obvious step is to hold the person accountable,” she said.

They’re still testing the substance to find out what it is. An environmental cleanup crew is currently removing the unknown substance in the water. It is unknown how long the process will take. If you can smell it stay away from it. If you live near Rocky Creek officials ask that you stay clear of the area until the issue is fixed.

