‘Put a little cheer in your life’: Impressions of the South open in North Augusta

By Briana Collier
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many the countdown to Christmas starts now. If you’re looking for a spot to do some holiday shopping we know just the place. One hidden gem in North Augusta is selling all things Christmas.

Tucked away in North Augusta is a hidden gem that’s only around just in time for the holidays.

“We’ve been here for eight years. We open every September until Christmas Eve,” said Eva Watkins, owner of Impressions of the South.

With multiple rooms to choose the perfect gift.

“Each room is dedicated to unique things, different areas; we have snowmen and Santa Clauses. This room here we can personalize for you, everybody loves the upside down tree,” she said.

Watkins says there’s something for everyone from hand painted ornaments to even chocolate treats for you to eat.

“One of my favorite things is I’ll have an item, again because we only carry one, and I’m like oh I just really, really love this and I’ll see it go home with somebody and I know it’s going to be treasured and loved in that home,” she said.

And who says there isn’t snow in the South? You guessed it, they’ve got that too.

“Put a little cheer in your life is what it does and it also creates and rekindles their memories that you’ve had with family and friends and then you’re creating new treasures and new memories going forward,” she said.

So with the countdown on until those sleigh bells start ringing.

“We start this usually at about 99 and everybody watches for this. I actually have several people who will take pictures and then send them to their grandchildren every week,” she said.

Even you don’t buy anything, one walk around the store is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

What makes it so special and makes it that hidden gem here in North Augusta that people don’t know about?

“It lets them come somewhere and remember their family times and then making the ones for the future. I love my ladies,” said Watkins.

80 percent of gifts at Impressions of the South are under $30. This is the third Thursday in North Augusta making it the perfect night for some holiday shopping.

For more information visit their Facebook page at Impressions of the South.

