Pastors plan Wall of Prayer, march in support of Arbery family

BRUNSWICK. Ga. - Race was always going to be at the forefront of the trial of three white men in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

But a call by one defense attorney to kick two prominent Black pastors out of the courtroom added fresh agony to a wound that many in the community had hoped the trial could start healing.

Black and white pastors are now gathering outside the courthouse daily to pray after an attorney for one of the men on trial asked on two different days to kick the Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson out of the Glynn County courtroom.

They’ll march on Thursday afternoon to show their solidarity.

On Monday, civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson joined the Arbery family in a show of support - a presence the defense objected to.

The attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan asked the judge to remove Jackson. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, said he was concerned what effect it might have on the jury if they saw the high-profile pastor in court.

The issue brought by Gough was similar to the one he raised late last week. That was when the Rev. Al Sharpton was in the courtroom and Gough said, “We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here ... sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jurors in this case.”

On Monday, Gough said he didn’t see any reason why the prominent icons in the civil rights movement would be in the courtroom, adding there are other local religious and community leaders who could sit with the family instead.

Judge Timothy Walmsley has forcefully rejected Gough’s claims. Walmsley called the request against the Black pastors “reprehensible” because in America trials and courtrooms are open for all.

Sharpton said he and the Arbery family will be joined Thursday by Martin Luther King III and more than 150 Black pastors for a “Wall of Prayer” in front of the Glynn County Courthouse. That’s expected to happen at noon.

Then at 3 p.m., a march through the downtown area is expected to take place, according to the Glynn Unified Command. It’s expected to draw hundreds of people in support of the Arbery family.

Arbery’s mother shared her reaction to Thursday’s planned events.

“I’m grateful. My family and I are very grateful that these pastors are coming in to lend support, because support is what we need,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother.

Sharpton said he started gathering dozens of Black pastors to pray outside the courthouse a week ago with lawyers representing Arbery’s family.

“They tried to ban one,” Sharpton said. “We’re coming back with a hundred.”

