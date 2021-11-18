New assistant principal named at Aiken’s Kennedy Middle School

AIKEN, S.C. - Longtime Kennedy Middle School educator Nicole Stansell has been named as the school’s new assistant principal, filling a void in the hallways and hearts of students and staff alike following the unexpected passing in August of former KMS assistant principal Jeff Harting.

The Aiken County Board of Education approved Stansell’s appointment during the school board’s Oct. 26 meeting.

“Accepting this role is bittersweet for me,” Stansell said. “The idea of administration has been a career goal of mine, and Jeff was a dear friend who often encouraged me to seek out an opportunity like this.”

Stansell sees her new role as a way to honor Harting by continuing to serve in a school both she and Harting had been committed to for many years.

Stansell’s academic background includes a bachelor degree in middle school education from the University of North Georgia, a master’s in curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix and a certificate in leadership and administration from the University of South Carolina.

