AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of an accident with injuries.

Dispatch says the crash happened at Jefferson Davis Highway and Hitchcock Parkway. The call came in at 6:02 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while driving to the area.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.