‘I’m Just a Bill’ songwriter for ‘School House Rock’ dies at 88

By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may not know the name Dave Frishberg, but we can almost guarantee you’ve heard at least one of the songs he wrote.

He’s famous for writing “School House Rock” songs that helped countless young people remember their history, grammar and political science lessons.

Perhaps one of his most famous was the story of Bill, the measure passed by Congress but who was left just sitting there on Capitol Hill. But the Saturday morning cartoon short had a happy ending: The president signed him, and he finally became a law.

A native Minnesotan, Frishberg died Wednesday at age 88.

