Golf tournament brings in the bucks to fight breast cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta broke previous fundraising records by earning $42,719.96 during its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament.

This was over $9,000 more than what was raised last year.

“We are so pleased that we had another successful event and raised more than ever before,” said Shelly Martin, event committee chair.

A check will be presented to the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s tournament took place Oct. 1 at the Mount Vintage Golf Club with premier sponsors ATC Development, Cherry Bekaert LLP, Hobbs Group Advisors, and South State Bank.

The golf tournament began in 2006, initially raising money for various charities in the Central Savannah River Area.

In 2010, it officially changed its name to Tee Off Fore Tatas to focus on raising awareness and support for breast cancer research.

Since then, over $200,000 has been raised for the Georgia Cancer Center.

