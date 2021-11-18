Advertisement

Golf tournament brings in the bucks to fight breast cancer

Golf balls
Golf balls(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta broke previous fundraising records by earning $42,719.96 during its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament.

This was over $9,000 more than what was raised last year.

“We are so pleased that we had another successful event and raised more than ever before,” said Shelly Martin, event committee chair.

MORE | Food bank’s Halloween campaign breaks record this year

A check will be presented to the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s tournament took place Oct. 1 at the Mount Vintage Golf Club with premier sponsors ATC Development, Cherry Bekaert LLP, Hobbs Group Advisors, and South State Bank.

The golf tournament began in 2006, initially raising money for various charities in the Central Savannah River Area.

In 2010, it officially changed its name to Tee Off Fore Tatas to focus on raising awareness and support for breast cancer research.

Since then, over $200,000 has been raised for the Georgia Cancer Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous materials crews use a boom to contain an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek...
Neighbors warned as crews work to contain strong-smelling substance in Augusta creek
Man hit by car, shoots self during foot chase with deputies
The front yard of a Jackson, S.C., home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body...
Police chief reflects on man found tied up, dead in ransacked home
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop

Latest News

Take home a furry friend for the holidays!
Give these furry friends a warm home for the holidays
Augusta Animal Services
WALB
Former homeless man now helping Albany community with clothing drive
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Phenix City Army Veteran Surprised on Talk Show with Home Paid in Full