Food bank’s Halloween campaign breaks record this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank’s “It’s Spooky to Be Hungry” drive saw its most productive year ever this Halloween season.

The food bank launches the campaign every October, with local businesses, neighborhoods, organizations and volunteers helping raise food and funds to scare away hunger in the community.

This year, the drive generated over $230,000, exceeding the goal of $200,000. The campaign resulted in over 50,000 pounds of food being collected. The donations collected are expected to provide over 690,000 meals.

For 29 years, the campaign has been a way for the community to work closely with the food bank.

One challenge Golden Harvest faces is the hunger increase stemming from the pandemic. According to Feeding America’s projections, 1 in 7 people within the food bank’s 11,000-square-mile service area are currently struggling with hunger.

The funds generated from “It’s Spooky to be Hungry” will be used to help close the meal gap in the food bank’s service area.

“We are incredibly fortunate and thankful to have such a wonderful network of dedicated people,” said Amy Brietmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest.

Richmond County business winners:

Small business first place: WFXG Fox 54 and Bailey’s Comfort Services

Medium business first place: TaxSlayer

Large business first place: Rural Sourcing

