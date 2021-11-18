Advertisement

Family of man who died in stun-gun case still working to see all body-cam footage

Jermaine Jones
Jermaine Jones
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of man who died after an encounter with Richmond County deputies are still working to see all body-cam footage of the incident in October.

We talked to the mother of 24-year-old Jermaine Jones today who tells us the family has seen two out of six body cam clips from the night of the incident.

MORE | GBI alum sheds light on clash with cops that left man on life support

The family’s lawyers are working to see the rest.

Jones died on Oct. 18 after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shocked him with a stun gun as he tried to run from the scene of a traffic stop. Deputies’ report on the incident also speaks of a “brief struggle.”

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.(WRDW)

Jones was in a coma and on life support for a week before passing.

MORE | ‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash

Four Richmond County deputies — Richard Russell, Leslie Gaiter, Parker Leathers and Christopher Brown — were briefly placed on leave but were placed back on duty by the end of October.

The GBI says it is still investigating the case.

